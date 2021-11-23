Analyzing MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) & Its Peers

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 10.39 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 24.75

MIND C.T.I.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MIND C.T.I. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 331 1441 2329 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 3.80%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94% MIND C.T.I. Competitors -3.09% -4.21% 6.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. rivals beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.