Analyzing Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) & ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -16.22% -247.17% 0.38% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Navios Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.17 -$192.96 million ($6.61) -0.68 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.64 $517.96 million N/A N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 3 0 2.33

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Navios Maritime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

