Andesa Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 21.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $333,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

