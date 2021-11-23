Andesa Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,626 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 2.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36.

