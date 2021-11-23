Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,986 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

