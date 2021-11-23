Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 12,408 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $62.25 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02.

