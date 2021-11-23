Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,539 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 48.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

