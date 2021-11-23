Andrew Guggenhime Sells 3,100 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.