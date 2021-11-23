Anglo Pacific Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON APF opened at GBX 128.42 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.64. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of £274.55 million and a PE ratio of -76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

