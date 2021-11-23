Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 4.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Annexon by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

