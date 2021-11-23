Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 8,662 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $476,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.