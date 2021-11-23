Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 8,662 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $476,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.