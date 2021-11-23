Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
