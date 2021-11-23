Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.65 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.