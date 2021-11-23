Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.45.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

