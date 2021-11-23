Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

