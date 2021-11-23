Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials reported fiscal fourth-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Solid demand for semiconductors drove the company’s top line. Further, rising demand across foundry/logic and memory remained a major positive. Additionally, strong customer momentum for integrated solutions and growing a growing 200-millimeter business contributed well. Notably, the demand for foundry logic is expected to remain strong in the near term, courtesy of the rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.14.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $147.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

