Apria (APR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/19/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Apria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

11/16/2021 – Apria had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

11/8/2021 – Apria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

11/8/2021 – Apria is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Apria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Shares of Apria stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Apria by 94.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $3,322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $165,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

