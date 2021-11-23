Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

APTO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 10,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,846. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 166,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

