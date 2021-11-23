AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,474 DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock worth $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

