AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waitr were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Waitr by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Waitr by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WTRH shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Waitr news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $3,772,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

