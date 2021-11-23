AQR Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,133,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

