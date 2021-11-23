AQR Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $14,464,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 72.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 90,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

