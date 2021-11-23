AQR Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Veritone worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 797.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 141,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veritone by 478.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

VERI stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 79.19% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

