AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

