AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $345.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

