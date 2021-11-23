AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 1,270,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,582,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

