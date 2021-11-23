ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) VP Christopher David Ozeroff Buys 50,000 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) VP Christopher David Ozeroff acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABIO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.51. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

