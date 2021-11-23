Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $539.96 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.45 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.02 and its 200-day moving average is $425.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

