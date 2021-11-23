Arden Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average is $204.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

