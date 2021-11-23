Arden Trust Co Has $550,000 Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Lyft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lyft by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.91. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

