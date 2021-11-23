Arden Trust Co Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

DXC stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

