Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $646.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

