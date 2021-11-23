Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.5% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 32.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,134,000.

General Electric stock opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

