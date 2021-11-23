Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $17.20

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $17.73. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1,208 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $287,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $3,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

