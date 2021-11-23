Aries Wealth Management Has $5.16 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

