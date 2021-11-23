Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.