Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

