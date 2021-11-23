Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

Ashland Global has increased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Ashland Global stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

