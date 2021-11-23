ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 869,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ASML opened at $825.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.62. ASML has a twelve month low of $420.75 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

