Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,734 shares of company stock valued at $977,849. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

