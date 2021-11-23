ATB Capital Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CR. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.97.

Shares of CR traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The company has a market cap of C$484.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

