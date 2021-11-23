ATB Capital Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.75

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.37.

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,460. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.12. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.68 and a one year high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

