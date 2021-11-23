Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 179,500 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAME. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

