Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,213 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.