Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

