Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $236.06. 3,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

