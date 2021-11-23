Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

ADP stock opened at $236.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.