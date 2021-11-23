Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $10.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 215,332 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $236,000. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

