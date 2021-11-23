Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:AGR opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

