Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 366.67 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
